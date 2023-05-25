Crvena zvezda – Cukaricki final Cup of Serbia live broadcast Arenasport | Sports

20:25

Miloš Milojević’s statement! The coach of Crvena zvezda pointed out, somewhat jokingly, that regrets not winning the Europa League with the Serbian team, and then announced the match against Čukaricki in the final of the Serbian Cup.

20:10

ASSEMBLE! Red Star: Borjan – Vigo, Eraković, Dragović, Azarov – Mijailović, Kanga – Bukari, Katai, Ivanić – Pešić Čukarički: Belić – Rogan, Drezgić, Kovačević, Tošić – Stevanović, Miladinović, Docić – Ivanović, Adžić – Badamosi

20:05 The referee team! They will be in charge of justice at the “Rajko Mitić” stadium in the final of the Serbian Cup: Referee: Milan Mitić (Leskovac)

First assistant: Čedomir Andrejić (Kruševac)

Second assistant: Miloje Milićević (Prokuplje)

Fourth referee: Andrija Stojanović (Belgrade)

VAR: Momčilo Marković (Belgrade)

AVAR: Miloš Karadžić Belgrade

19:50

Previous winners of the Serbian Cup! This is how it looks since Montenegro separated from Serbia and the competition changed its name: 2006/07 – Red Star

2007/08 – Partisan

2008/09 – Partisan

2009/10 – Red Star

2010/11 – Partisan

2011/12 – Red Star

2012/13 – Jagodina

2013/14 – Vojvodina

2014/15 – Čukarički

2015/16 – Guerrilla

2016/17 – Guerrilla

2017/18 – Guerrilla

2018/19 – Guerrilla

2019/20 – Vojvodina

2020/21 – Red Star

2021/22 – Red Star

19:35

Semi-final! Crvena zvezda defeated TSC in Bačka Topola and reached the match for peat without major problems, and Čukarički had to play two games! Against Vojvodina in Novi Sad, the match could not be played at the original time because the terrible rain stopped the match in the 33rd minute, and the players had to go on the field again the next day. A new match was played in which “Brđani” recorded a minimal triumph. See also the campaign of Unhcr-Corriere TV

19:20

Čukarički’s path to the final! The team from Banovo brdo agreed that the last match in the competition will be played at the rival’s stadium, so they will practically be a guest in the title match, as well as in all previous rounds of the Serbian Cup! Admittedly, they won the only trophy in the club’s history, the Serbian Cup in 2015, at this very place. This is how they reached the final: Zlatibor – Čukarički 0:2

Metalac – Čukarički 0:2

Radnik – Čukarički 0:1

Vojvodina – Čukarički 0:1

19:10

Put Zvezde do finala! During the competition in the Serbian Cup this season, the Red and Whites played all their matches away from home, so the final match will be the first they play at home, although until just a few weeks ago there were other options for playing this match. This is how Zvezda’s path to the final looked like: Mačva – Red Star 0:2

Radnički Sremska Mitrovića – Crvena zveda 1:3

Napredak – Crvena zvezda 0:0, penalties 2:4

TSC – Red Star 0:3

18:45

Good evening! On Thursday (May 25) from 9:00 p.m., the players of Crvena zvezda and Čukarički will play the final of the Serbian Cup for the 2022/23 season. The match is played at the “Rajko Mitić” stadium, and you can follow the text broadcast of the match with MONDO.

