Crvena zvezda in the Euroleague shareholders meeting | Sports

The Euroleague meeting regarding the participants for the next season is today and the fate of Red Star will be known.

Source: MN Press

Will Red Star play in the Euroleague next season? The answer to that question arrives today. It is already known that June 29 is the meeting of the shareholders of the elite competition, and after that the final decision will be made regarding the list of teams that will play in the company of the best.

With the victory in the final of the ABA League, Partizan secured participation, while the red and whites are hoping for a special invitation. It was already written earlier that both Serbian clubs will certainly be in the elite, although a problem appeared after that. Allegedly, the finalist of the Eurocup, Turk Telekom, also joined the race. Their biggest asset is the fact that one of the main sponsors of the Euroleague comes from Turkey. At the same time, Gran Canaria, which withdrew even though it won the Eurocup and secured participation in a stronger competition, created a problem.

Sure participants of the Euroleague are the clubs with icenka – Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid, Baskonia, Olympiakos, Panathinaikos, Efes, Fenerbahce, Maccabi, Armani, Bayern, Žaligiris and Asvel. At the start, this means that there are six places left, although those positions are immediately filled by Monaco, Alba, Partizan. Valencia should replace Gran Canaria, so Zvezda, Virtus from Bologna and Turk Telekom are fighting for three positions.

According to earlier announcements, the Italian team was “already seen” in the elite, the stay of Serđo Scariolo confirms this in a way, so that the Serbian and Turkish teams are fighting for one “wild card”. “We will talk to all 18 clubs from last season, maybe the same teams will stay in the next one. There is also Turk Telekom, which is one of the candidates. Everything should be clear at the shareholders’ meeting on June 29,” said Paulijs Jankunas, the new executive director of the Euroleague and the man who replaced Marshall Glickman. The Euroleague is changing the rules, and today the list of participants will be announced…



