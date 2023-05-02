Crvena zvezda – Napredak Serbian Cup statement Miloš Milojević | Sports

The coach of the red and white team is cautious before the quarterfinals of the Serbian Cup, which will be played in Belgrade against Napredek from Kruševac.

Source: MN PRESS

Crvena zvezda has finished the job when it comes to the Super League of Serbia, but not when it comes to this season of Serbian football. By the end of the season, the red and whites want a second trophy, to defend the cup in the Serbian Cup and thus once again reach the double crown in the domestic framework. The next obstacle on the way is Napredak from Kruševac.

Not so long ago, “Scarapani” stopped Zvezda in Kruševac, so Miloš Milojević approaches the match in the quarterfinals of a massive competition very cautiously. The coach of Crvena zvezda remembers what the match looked like in which his team did not celebrate because of Bojan Matić’s goal.

“We always play with the best squad, and it will be the same tomorrow. We have to respect football and let the players who played well against Čukaricki keep their place in the team so that they can also get a sufficient dose of energy and motivation before the match through rotations.“, Milojević began and then recalled the last match (1:1) against Napredek: “We played a match before the national team break against them… They have a way of playing that suits them, they are good at breaks and use the space, if there is a bad position behind the ball. In the previous match, they took advantage of the fact that we changed a lot, not player for player, as it happens that in breaks where you have the best jumper, due to a change in the team and the desire to speed up, there is a football player who is not good at jumping. This is where the problem arises, but it is normal and must be calculated. It was a situation where we had continuous three, four mistakes, bad setup and reaction, from which follows the penalty. So, Napredak can be unpleasant, they will not lack motivation, because the cup is such a competition where one game decides everything, so we have no right to make a mistake. We need a good game and energy to go further.”

Zvezda is currently in a series of excellent results against Serbian clubs, but… Miloš Milojević does not relax, and neither does he allow the players to do so. He wants only those who are fully fit to play, so even Uroš Spajić will gradually enter the first team.

“I don’t know if we are four goals better than them, but the important thing is that we won. When there is a good relationship and when the demands are met, you don’t have to play with the ‘strongest’ team to win, that’s how it was on Sunday. I’m happy for the guys who played well, they put me through a lot of trouble when picking the team. Not all of them are ready, but we’ll know more after training on Tuesday afternoon. Andif Rakonjac’s physical status allows, he should start tomorrow. As for Spajić, he is ready for 30-40 minutes, possibly half time. Everything depends on the match and the intensity, whether there are a lot of duels or whether it is purer football. We will certainly look to introduce it as best as possible for everyone,” underlined Milojević.

The match between Crvena Zvezda and Napredko is the only quarter-final match that will be played on Wednesday (18:30). The remaining three matches are scheduled for Thursday. They will fight for a place in the semi-finals Radnik and Čukarički, TSC and Novi Pazar, respectively Niš Radnički and Vojvodina. The semi-final matches will be played on May 17, while the final is scheduled for May 25 and it has not yet been decided where it will be held.

