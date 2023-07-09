Crvena zvezda Nefči friendly match | Sport

Crvena zvezda continued their preparations in a great way and defeated Nefchi from Baku with 4:0.

Red Star footballers routinely defeated Nefci from Baku 4:0 (3:0) in the second match of preparations, and the goals for Barah Bahar’s team were scored by Mirko Ivanić, Stefan Mitrović, Usman Bukari and Jovan Šjivić. Only in the 65th minute of the match, Nefči managed to get the first shot into the opponent’s goal, and the impression that was excellent was slightly spoiled by the injury of the goalkeeper Nefči a minute before the end of the match.

As in the victory over Zenit, the red and white team kept high pressure throughout the match and the rival struggled to move the ball into their half. At the start, Ivanić in the ninth minute and Stefan Mitrović in the 17th minute showed in which direction the game was going, and before halftime, Usman Bukari also managed to get into the scorers’ list.

There were many changes in the second half, and the young men who got the chance took advantage of it. In the end, Jovan Šljivić scored the final 4:0 in an action in which Jovan Mijatović also took part.

