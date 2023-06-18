crvena zvezda partisan third game who referees | Sport

It is known who will do justice in the third match of the final playoff series.

Crvena zvezda and Partizan play the third match of the final series of the ABA League. The match is scheduled for Sunday at 8:30 p.m. in “Pionir”, and the referees for that duel are also known. Justice will be shared by Damir Javor (Slovenia), Tomislav Hordov (Croatia) and Luka Kardum (Croatia). As a reminder, there are no Serbian referees who refused to referee these matches.

In the third match, Red Star is under the imperative of victory, it must triumph if it wants to extend the final series. In the first two matches in the Belgrade “Arena”, Partizan celebrated and has the opportunity to win the title of regional champion. Both enter the duel with the same goal.

The match is played in front of the red and white fans, so the coach of the home team, Duško Ivanovic, had a message for the fans before the match.

“I know that our fans will give us a lot of support in Sunday’s game, it’s always been like that and it means a lot, I just ask them to cheer sportily and correctly, not to throw anything on the field, not to insult anyone, to really show that we are different and to help us exclusively by cheering from the stands,” Ivanovic said.

