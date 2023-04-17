Home » Crvena zvezda Split ABA League | Sport
Crvena zvezda stepped up in the last part and defeated Split in the 26th round of the ABA league.

Crvena zvezda Meridianbet defeated Split 83:74 (23:21, 16:15, 24:25, 20:13) in the 26th round of the ABA League. In this way, the current champion continued the race for Partizan, with whom he is still fighting for first place in the regular part of the regional competition. Until the end of the first part of the season, Partizan still has a visit to Budućnost, and if they lose – Red Star could, in theory, “steal the top” from them with victories against Sailors and Cedevit Olimpija.

The red and white team struggled throughout the match and could not break Split’s resistance. The last quarter proved to be the key, in which Zvezda completely outplayed Split and decided this part of the game in their favor with a score of 20:13 on the wings of Petrušev and Nedović.

In the end, the two of them ended up as the most effective members of Dusko Ivanovic’s team. Petrushev scored 25 points, added 6 rebounds and 4 assists. On the other hand, Nedović scored 15 points.

At Split, Shorter scored 21 points, Saliven 18, and Nelson 13.

