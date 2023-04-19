Home » Crvena zvezda TSC tickets and invitation to fans | Sport
Crvena zvezda is selling tickets for a match in which it can theoretically win the title already at the beginning of the playoffs.

Red Star will welcome TSC at the “Rajko Mitić” stadium on Saturday, April 22, from 6 p.m. in the first round of the Serbian Super League playoffs. Miloš Milojević’s team is on the verge of winning the sixth consecutive title of national champion, and tickets for the next duel, in which the red and whites could “certify” winning the championship title, are already on sale, at these prices

Crvena zvezda has a chance to break the record with the earliest national championship cup won since 1977. On this occasion, the club announced the game with a video spot inviting fans to come to the match where the title can be “certified”.

