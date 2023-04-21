Crypto, ok to EU rules on tracking and recycling

Listen to the audio version of the article

The European Parliament has definitively approved new rules to regulate the cryptocurrency market. This is a world first, confirming the role of the European Union in leading the way in the regulatory field. The provision, which was approved with 517 votes in favour, 38 against and 14 abstentions, establishes that the issuing companies will have to obtain precise authorizations from the national authorities to serve the entire single market.

Europe tread

“This regulation offers an advantage…