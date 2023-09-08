Crystal Fighters, Alizzz and Cupido visit Ferrol with the Nachiños Fest

The fourth edition of the Nachiños Fest is here and starts today in the area of ​​As Cabazas, Covas, Ferrol. Nachiños will be able to enjoy the Crystal Fighters headlining on Friday at 00:00, a unique concert in Galicia. On Saturday the main course will also begin at 00:00 with Alizzz followed by the Madrid band Cupido. This cast of artists consolidates the festival as one of the most interesting cultural proposals in the region. More than 2,000 people are expected to attend the event. “We have tried to make this edition more complete with international references such as Crystal Fighters, national ones such as Cupido or Alizzz, but without forgetting local talents such as The Rapants o Berto“says Fernando Amador, director of the Festival.

The concert by The Rapants, a Galician group, is one of the winners of the contest linked to the collaboration established between the brewery through Vibra Mahou, the Paideia Galiza Foundation and the School of Industrial Organization (EOI) with the aim of promoting entrepreneurship among emerging musical talent. And as a result of the collaboration of Residencias Artísticas Mariñán Música da Deputación da Coruña, you will be able to enjoy the performance of the Galician group Berto.

The festival has the institutional collaboration of the Xunta de Galicia and the Council of Ferrol. It also continues to have the support of private companies such as Vibra Mahou, Gadis among others.

