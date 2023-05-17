CSA Steaua, official reaction after the quarrel between Oprița and Talpan

Immediately after CSA Steaua lost, score 0-3, the match played in the IIa League play-off against the rivals from Dinamo Bucharest, Daniel Oprița and Florin Talpan accused each other and gave rise to a huge scandal.

Lawyer Talpan asked the coach to resign, while Oprița asked him to leave because he failed to help the team to promote.

CSA Steaua issued, on Wednesday, an official statement regarding the monster scandal started by the two employees of the club from Ghencea.

“In relation to the latest appearances in the public space, the Sports Club of the STEAUA Army makes the following statements:

The opinions held by Florin Talpan and Daniel Oprița are personal opinions and are not related to the official position of the institution. Our club respects freedom of expression, guaranteed by article 30 of the Romanian Constitution, but cannot tolerate actions that damage the image of the biggest sports brand in Romania; Each person is responsible for what they declare and will bear the consequences of not complying with the internal regulations; The official views of the STEAUA Army Sports Club are expressed only by the club management or the public relations office.

In the end, we want to assure the public opinion that Steaua Bucharest will communicate officially, whenever the situation requires it”, reads the press release issued by the army club.

Photo source: fanatic