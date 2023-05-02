CSKA was relegated from the VTB League | Sport

CSKA basketball players, who during the regular part of the season “ran over” the VTB league, have now shockingly been eliminated in the semi-finals.

Flood CSKA from Moscow! After the biggest Russian club dominated in the regular part VTB league, where they had as many as 30 victories in 32 matches, they were eliminated in the semi-finals of the playoffs! The team was better than them Locomotive Kubanj which after the extension of the seventh match of the playoff went to the final!

In the end, it was 103:100 in great drama, and the winning team was led by Okaro White with 21 points. Jermaine Bradford gave 17 and that was enough for the team Aleksandar Sekulić make a huge surprise.

In the ranks of CSKA, Aleksej Shved scored 22 points, and both representatives of Serbia failed. Nikola Milutinov had 11 points, and Dejan Davidovac only seven. Unix and Zenit will meet in the second semi-final, and that duel will also be resolved in the seventh match scheduled for Tuesday, when Lokomotiva will find out their rival in the final.

Since the Russian teams will not return to the Euroleague next year either, there are many rumors that Nikola Milutinov will leave the club. He could become black and white again, but not in Belgrade!

