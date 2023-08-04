CSMCP In October at the IVECO Industrial Village the IX Annual Conference – Companies

The 9th Annual CSCMP Italy Roundtable Conference “Supply Chain Edge Italy 2023” will be held on 19 October in Turin, at the IVECO Industrial Village, the main event of the year for all Italian professionals and operators in logistics, supply chain management, procurement , warehouses and transport.

“The so-called new normal, comments Igino Colella, president of the CSCMP Italy Roundtable, is decidedly based on VUCA (Volatility, Uncertainity. Complexity, Ambiguity) and there are no signs of stabilization on the horizon. For the Supply Chain, the challenges are growing and the need for adequate investments collide with an economic climate in which pessimism prevails. Even the imperative of sustainability appears ambiguous, being conditioned by non-converging environmental and social needs”.

CSCMP Italy Roundtable invites its own professional community to reflect and discuss what has happened, what has been done and what is expected to be done and which models, methods and tools to choose.

As usual, the Conference, which will be attended by over forty speakers from all over the world, will be divided into parallel sessions for the various areas: Supply Chain Management (Digitalization and Sustainability), Transport & Deliveries, Risk Management & Security, Blockchain, Warehousing, Planning, Purchasing, Supply Chain Finance, Human Resources.

Prestigious keynote speakers will participate in the works: Angela Qu, Chief Supply Chain Officer Iveco Group, with a speech on “Supply Chain Complexity”, Mark Baxa, President & CEO CSCMP, who will address the theme “Supply Chain Challenges in VUCA Age”, David Correll , Research Scientist & Lecturer, MIT CTL, Paolo Rangoni, Logistics Director, Coop Alleanza, with a speech on “State of Supply Chain Sustainability 2023.

The worldwide research from CSCMP and MIT Center for Transportation & Logistics”, Rob Haddock, Group Director Planning & Logistics, Coca-Cola North America who will talk about “Coca-Cola North America Transportation: Technology & Market Intelligence. Advancing technologies & market trend knowledge reduced the impact of the pandemic”, as well as Marco Baffoni, VP Head of Global Parts Operations, and Federico Baiocco, VP Head of Global Logistics & S&OP, IVECO Group. Simultaneous translation will be provided for speeches in English.

