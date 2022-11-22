The 2022 World Cup in Qatar will officially open, and international routes to Qatar will usher in the most intensive cycle since the epidemic. Among the popular tourist source countries, the number of air ticket bookings in many countries has increased by more than 100 times compared with the same period last year.

According to Ctrip data, as of November 20, from the perspective of international flight bookings, during the World Cup (November 20 to December 18), international air tickets (including mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan) with Qatar as the destination were booked The volume increased by nearly 80 times year-on-year. Among them, the volume of international air ticket bookings from mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan to Qatar increased by more than 84 times year-on-year.

It is worth noting that among the popular tourist source countries, the number of air ticket bookings in many countries has increased by more than 100 times compared with the same period last year. Among them, the bookings of air tickets from Saudi Arabia to Qatar increased by 214 times year-on-year, the bookings of air tickets from Singapore to Qatar increased by 213 times, the bookings of air tickets from the United Kingdom to Qatar increased by 186 times, and the bookings of air tickets from the United Arab Emirates to Qatar increased by 114 times. , Thailand to Qatar air ticket bookings increased by 106 times year-on-year.