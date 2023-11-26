Cuba begins “technological deployment” for the use of Mir cards

Cuba to Implement Use of Russian MIR Cards for Tourists

Cuba’s Minister of Tourism, Juan Carlos García Granda, has announced the planned implementation of Russian MIR cards on the island. This move is expected to facilitate transactions for tourists and businessmen from Russia.

The use of Russian MIR cards is set to be implemented in most of the facilities in the tourism sector, chain stores, and service centers throughout Cuba by the end of 2023. This will allow tourists from Russia to withdraw cash in Cuban pesos at ATMs in the country.

Alejandro Velasco, the Cuban vice president of the Currency Exchange (Cadeca), specified that the magnetic cards of the Russian MIR system are primarily intended for tourism from Russia.

The MIR payments system was created by Russia in 2014, following a wave of sanctions due to the addition of the Crimean peninsula. Since its launch in 2015, MIR cards are now accepted in several countries, including Cuba, Venezuela, Turkey, Vietnam, South Korea, and others.

In Cuba, MIR cards will join other international payment systems like Visa, Mastercard, Union Pay, Ocean Card, CABAL, and American International Service (AIS) debit or credit cards. However, it is important to note that cards issued by institutions in the United States do not operate normally in Cuba.

According to the official tourism website of Cuba, Cuban banks started accepting MIR cards issued in Russia from March 13. This makes it possible for tourists and businessmen from Russia to conduct transactions on the island by converting rubles into Cuban pesos.

Overall, the implementation of Russian MIR cards in Cuba is expected to enhance financial transactions for Russian tourists and businessmen on the island.

