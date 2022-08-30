With deep sorrow we say goodbye to Camilo, Che’s son and promoter of his ideas, as director of the Che Center, which preserves part of his father’s extraordinary legacy. Hugs to his mother, Aleida, to her widow and daughters, and to the entire Guevara March family. pic.twitter.com/n7PaAVbmC2

– Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) August 30, 2022