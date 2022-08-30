Home World Cuba: Camilo, son of Che Guevara, has died
Cuba: Camilo, son of Che Guevara, has died

Camilo Guevara, second son of “Che” Ernesto Guevara, born to his second wife Aleida March, died. He was 60 years old. This was announced by Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel.

