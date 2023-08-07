Cuba Introduces Advertising on Radio and Television: A New Era for Media Revenue

Advertising to be Broadcast on Radio and Television in Cuba Following New Communications Law

Cuba is set to see a significant change in its broadcasting landscape as advertising will soon be introduced on the radio and small screen in the country. The recently approved Communications Law paves the way for media outlets to incorporate advertising messages into their programming schedules.

Preparations are currently underway to create and issue advertising content, a concept that was previously unimaginable in Cuba. Both the Telecentres and national and local radio stations are finalizing the necessary details for the inclusion of advertising.

One province that is already gearing up to implement these provisions is Guantanamo. Solvisión, their local channel, will soon broadcast advertising messages and generate income in the process. The funds generated will be used to stimulate the workers at the center, while the channel itself will have the option to improve its equipment, according to local newspaper Venceremos. It is expected that all provinces across the country will gradually follow suit.

Solvisión, as a pioneer in this new advertising approach, will adopt a new management model centered around the creation and commercialization of audiovisuals and advertising spots. The target audience for these advertisements will be both state and private entities. Additionally, the channel plans to collaborate with independent filmmakers, broadcasting their co-produced materials within their programming schedule. The Telecentre in the easternmost province of the country will also offer various paid courses in artistic fields, accepting both national currency and MLC (Monetary Libremente Convertible).

“We cannot continue to rely solely on state funding for television production expenses. It is important to generate income to sustain our work and maintain quality,” affirmed Quiusmany Paz Cueto, director of Solvisión.

The upcoming advertising changes are covered by resolution No. 131 of 2023, issued by the Minister of Finance and Prices. This resolution outlines the implementation of the advertising system for 14 press outlets that have become budgeted units entitled to “special treatment.”

Cuba’s foray into broadcasting advertisements marks a significant shift and is expected to transform the media landscape within the country. The introduction of advertising will not only bring in much-needed revenue but also open doors for collaborations and skill development opportunities within the artistic and filmmaking sectors. The government intends to ensure that advertising adheres to principles of ethics and responsibility, with materials meeting specific requirements. With these changes, Cuba aims to boost the sustainability and quality of its broadcast media.

