Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel Rieletto President

Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel Rieletto President

The Cuban Parliament, meeting today in its first session after the recent elections, approved the re-election of the current outgoing president of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, for a second term. The president of the National Electoral Council (Cen), Alina Balseiro Gutierrezannounced that 459 of the 462 MPs present voted for Díaz-Canel, equivalent to 97.66%.

Díaz-Canel, the engineer born after the Revolution who will lead Cuba without the Castros

by Daniele Mastrogiacomo

Similarly, the MP and member of the Communist Party Political Bureau, Salvador Valdes Mesawas re-elected to occupy the position of vice president of the Republic.

