Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel Rieletto President

The Cuban Parliament, meeting today in its first session after the recent elections, approved the re-election of the current outgoing president of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, for a second term. The president of the National Electoral Council (Cen), Alina Balseiro Gutierrezannounced that 459 of the 462 MPs present voted for Díaz-Canel, equivalent to 97.66%.

April 17, 2021



Similarly, the MP and member of the Communist Party Political Bureau, Salvador Valdes Mesawas re-elected to occupy the position of vice president of the Republic.