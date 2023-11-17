Cuba on Alert: Tropical Depression Threatens Eastern Provinces

Cuba Declares Alert Phase for Eastern Provinces Due to Intense Rains

The National Civil Defense General Staff in Cuba has decreed the alert phase for the eastern provinces due to intense rains. The territories of Guantánamo, Santiago de Cuba, Holguín, news, and Las Tunas are currently under alert. According to the Cuban institution, the extensive area of cloudy weather with showers, rain, and thunderstorms in the Caribbean Sea has been better organized.

The probability of the development of a low-pressure system in the next 24 to 48 hours could lead to the formation of a tropical depression, according to reports. The United States National Hurricane Center (NHC) has also announced the formation of a potential tropical cyclone in the western Caribbean Sea, warning that the disturbance could become a tropical storm.

A report issued by the Cuban Institute of Meteorology (INSMET) predicted heavy rains in eastern Cuba, with the possibility of intense rainfall in some locations. Considerable accumulations of rain had already been reported, with 51 millimeters of precipitation recorded at the meteorological station in Cabo Cruz, news, between 11 am and 1 pm on Thursday.

INSMET has provided recommendations for the population based on the predicted intensity of precipitation and the hydrological situation associated with the rain. It is important for the public to stay informed about the evolution of this weather system through national media and official profiles.

The situation is being closely monitored, and it is advisable for residents in the affected areas to take necessary precautions and be prepared for potential impacts from the ongoing weather disturbances.