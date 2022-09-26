With almost 67% of the votes in favor, Cuba said “Yes” to the reform of the Family Code submitted yesterday to a referendum, which introduces gay marriages and adoptions and surrogacy in the country, among the novelties. This was announced today by the president of the National Electoral Council (Cen), Alina Balseiro, as reported by the state agency Prensa Latina. Balseiro said that, although the count has yet to be concluded in some colleges of three provinces, the Cen validates these results as “valid and irreversible”.

About 8 million citizens over the age of 16 were called to speak on Sunday. On 18 September it was the turn of the Cubans residing abroad, even if the vote was limited only to workers and collaborators of the diplomatic representations of the island.