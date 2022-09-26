Home World Cuba referendum: yes to gay marriages and adoptions
World

Cuba referendum: yes to gay marriages and adoptions

by admin
Cuba referendum: yes to gay marriages and adoptions

With almost 67% of the votes in favor, Cuba said “Yes” to the reform of the Family Code submitted yesterday to a referendum, which introduces gay marriages and adoptions and surrogacy in the country, among the novelties. This was announced today by the president of the National Electoral Council (Cen), Alina Balseiro, as reported by the state agency Prensa Latina. Balseiro said that, although the count has yet to be concluded in some colleges of three provinces, the Cen validates these results as “valid and irreversible”.

About 8 million citizens over the age of 16 were called to speak on Sunday. On 18 September it was the turn of the Cubans residing abroad, even if the vote was limited only to workers and collaborators of the diplomatic representations of the island.

See also  Bruce Willis and the commercial for the bank, London blocks the refund: "She is Russian"

You may also like

U.S. nuclear aircraft carrier arrives in South Korea,...

Floods in Honduras kill at least 13

From Le Pen to Meloni, the right that...

Xi has been invisible for more than a...

Yusuf al-Qaradawi, the ideologue of the Muslim Brotherhood,...

Shinzo Abe: Why Japan’s former PM’s state funeral...

The Chinese media tell “the right-most government in...

Energy spending nearly triples as German bakeries face...

Shooting in Russia in Izhevsk, massacre of children...

Spanish Prime Minister confirmed that the situation in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy