Cubabooking: A New Online Platform Making Travel in Cuba Easier and More Convenient

New Online Platform, Cubabooking, Launched to Facilitate Tourist Reservations in Cuba

Cuba has recently introduced an innovative online platform called Cubabooking to enhance the ease of reserving accommodation and excursions for tourists visiting the island. The platform, which emulates the renowned international platform Booking, was launched by the Minister of Tourism of Cuba, Juan Carlos García Granda, over the weekend.

Cubabooking.com, developed by a tourism company with operations in Portugal and an office in Havana, is exclusively dedicated to the Cuban market. The platform provides travelers with a wide array of options, including hotels, private homes, hostels, AirB&B, and other types of accommodation. Additionally, it offers up-to-date and comprehensive information about various destinations within Cuba.

Apart from accommodation-related services, Cubabooking offers additional amenities such as car rentals, airport transfers, excursions, tours, and personalized experiences with Cuban tourism providers. The platform provides customer service and a secure payment system that is accessible 24/7.

Cubabooking.com aims to promote Cuban tourism globally and facilitate an increase in visitors, particularly from Asian countries like India. The Cuban Ministry of Tourism expressed its optimism on social media, highlighting the potential of Cubabooking to attract more tourists to Cuba from various destinations.

The launch of Cubabooking was held at the Gran Muthu Habana Hotel and was attended by over 160 travel agents, journalists, influencers, and representatives from the renowned Indian hotel chain MGM MUTHU. Notably, the platform particularly promotes the Muthu hotels in Cuba, including Gran Muthu Imperial de Jardines del Rey, Gran Muthu Almirante de Guardalavaca, Gran Muthu Cayo Guillermo, and Gran Muthu Habana.

However, it is important to mention that certain services like flight bookings, car rentals, package purchases, and exploration of all available excursions are currently unavailable on the platform. Yet, Cubabooking addresses this by assuring users that these services will be added very soon.

Cubabooking is expected to streamline the reservation process and provide travelers with a comprehensive platform to plan their trip to Cuba. With its extensive range of accommodation options and additional services, Cubabooking seeks to enhance the experience of tourists visiting the island.

