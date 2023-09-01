Cuban Artists and Intellectuals Demand International Attention to Political Prisoners in Open Letter

Cuban Artists and Intellectuals Denounce Indifference to Political Prisoners in Open Letter

A group of 24 Cuban artists and intellectuals have penned an open letter to the international artistic community, urging them to pay attention to the plight of political prisoners in Cuba. The letter, published in the American magazine Hyperallergic, accuses prominent figures in the art world of being complicit in the Cuban regime’s oppressive actions by continuing to travel to the island as guests of the Ministry of Culture.

Notable signatories of the letter include Tania Bruguera, Coco Fusco, and Hamlet Lavastida. They highlight the cultural agenda of the regime, which seeks to present Cuba as a defender of artistic creation while simultaneously imprisoning hundreds of Cubans, many of whom are artists, activists, and intellectuals, for peacefully protesting against the government. The regime not only censors and oppresses creators within the country but also attempts to discredit and cancel exhibitions of those living abroad, taking advantage of the perception of the “socialist utopia” and the outdated narrative of the Cold War.

The letter also warns of the upcoming Havana Art Weekend, organized by the Ministry of Culture in November, which aims to attract foreign artists and investors to finance the 2024 Havana Biennial. The artists argue that the Ministry is desperately seeking support and foreign currency for an economy on the verge of collapse.

Furthermore, the letter laments the lack of attention devoted to Cuba in recent ethical debates surrounding artists’ cooperation with oppressive regimes. They assert that supporting the Cuban regime carries moral contradictions comparable to discussions on movements like #MeToo or the implications of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The recent repression by the Cuban government, particularly following the July 11, 2021 demonstrations, has not received enough scrutiny to raise ethical concerns about cooperating with the Ministry of Culture.

The letter provides a detailed account of the hardships faced by Cubans on the island, including scarcity, bureaucratic hurdles, and a growing repression against dissenting voices. Despite these realities, the Ministry of Culture continues to exploit art to improve its public image.

Cuban artists and intellectuals have long been critical of the regime. In April, filmmakers criticized official cultural institutions for suspending the screening of documentaries that portrayed the reality of life in Cuba. The dissatisfaction among artists led to a meeting with leaders of the Ministry of Culture and the Communist Party in June to address the issue. The Assembly of Cuban Filmmakers was formed, maintaining a critical stance against the regime’s decisions in cultural matters.

The open letter serves as a plea for the international artistic community to take a stand against the Cuban regime’s oppression and show solidarity with the political prisoners. By shedding light on the situation and raising ethical concerns, the artists hope to bring about change and support a more inclusive and free artistic environment in Cuba.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

