Cuban Authorities Discover Abandoned Speedboat in Juan Clarito Canal

Title: Cuban Authorities Discover Abandoned Speedboat in Villa Clara Canal

Subtitle: Ministry of the Interior urges rightful owners to claim possession

Date: [Current Date]

In a recent development, Cuban authorities have uncovered an abandoned speedboat in the Juan Clarito canal belonging to the municipality of Corralillo, located in Villa Clara. The Ministry of the Interior (Minint) reported the discovery on July 1st, unveiling a green fiberglass-hulled vessel measuring 3.80 m in length, 1.80 m in width, and 0.7 m in depth.

The Ministry of the Interior has also provided crucial information regarding the course of action for individuals or organizations with legitimate ownership rights over the boat. Those with valid claims can present relevant documentation at the Captaincy of the Port of Cárdenas, Matanzas, within a 30-day time frame, commencing from the date of this publication.

While these boats are commonly employed by migrants seeking to leave Cuba, they are occasionally utilized by drug traffickers in the region, who subsequently abandon them. As a result, the Cuban coast guard frequently issues warnings regarding the confiscation of such vessels along the country’s coasts.

Just last month, an abandoned boat was discovered in the Monigote area of Niquero municipality in news, as announced by the Directorate of Border Guard Troops of the Ministry of the Interior. Additionally, in late March, authorities expropriated six similar boats from various locations across Cuba. These included a boat in Playa Lucrecia, Holguín, another in Punta del Este of Cayo Cruz, Camagüey, and one in Cayo Arenas, Pinar del Río, with the remainder found in different aquatic areas.

It is worth noting that an 80 HP Yamaha Boston Whaler model speedboat, colored blue and lacking any identifying information, was also reported as abandoned in Punta Mangle, Morón municipality, Ciego de Ávila, on February 1st.

The discovery of these abandoned boats serves as a reminder of the ongoing challenges faced by Cuban authorities in curtailing illicit activities and illegal migration attempts. The Ministry of the Interior remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of its waters through strict surveillance measures.

As the rightful owners of the recently discovered speedboat in the Juan Clarito canal have been urged to come forward and claim their possession, it remains to be seen whether the vessel’s origin will shed light on any ongoing investigations or illicit activities in the region. Further updates regarding this case will be made available as new information emerges.

