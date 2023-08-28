Cuban Aviation Temporarily Moves Domestic Flights to Terminal 5 for G-77 + China Summit

Cuban Aviation Temporarily Shifts Domestic Flights to Terminal 5 for G-77 + China Summit

The national airline, Cuban Aviation, has recently announced that it will be temporarily transferring all domestic flights to Terminal 5 of the José Martí International Airport in Havana, starting on September 4. This decision has been made as part of the airline’s organizational efforts to ensure the successful hosting of the upcoming Summit of Heads of State and Government of the G-77 + China Group. The summit is scheduled to take place on September 15 and 16 in the Cuban capital.

In a statement on Facebook, Cubana de Aviación stated, “All domestic flight operations will be carried out at their usual times at Air Terminal No. 5 of the José Martí International Airport.” As a result of this temporary change, passengers are advised to contact Cubana de Aviación’s sales offices and the Operational Control Center at 76495169 for more information.

The airline also emphasized that it will keep passengers informed about the return to normal conditions as soon as possible and apologized for any inconvenience caused.

However, this announcement has sparked mixed reactions among the public. One individual from Camagüey questioned, “Now we have to go further as if there was so much fuel?” while an islander expressed their frustration, saying, “What a disaster, it’s always time to get screwed, with how far that Terminal 5 is.”

It is worth mentioning that last June, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel called for the next meeting of the G-77 + China to be held in Havana, which generated public criticism due to the country’s ongoing economic struggles. The upcoming summit will see member states of the group gathering in Cuba under the theme “Current challenges of development, role of science, technology, and innovation.”

This is a momentous occasion for Cuba, as it marks the first time the country has assumed the pro tempore presidency of the G-77 + China. The G-77 + China, established in 1964, represents 134 developing and underdeveloped countries.

Further updates regarding the domestic flight operations and the G-77 + China Summit will be provided as the event draws closer.

