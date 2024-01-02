Cuban Babalawos publish their predictions – Telemundo Miami (51)

The Yoruba Cultural Association of Cuba has issued a warning about the increase in abuse of women, abandonment of children, and the rise in crime in their annual “Letter of the Year” for 2024. The letter, which contains predictions and advice, was published by a group of Cuban Santeria priests known as “babalawos”. The predictions include an increase in diseases of the lower abdomen, neurological and cerebrovascular illnesses, genetics, and skin diseases. In addition, the group predicted a decrease in the birth rate and an increase in marital breakups.

The association, which is accepted in the registry of Cuban associations, also advised authorities to increase preventive work on alcohol and narcotics consumption, especially among young people. They emphasized the importance of respecting differences between individuals to avoid conflicts and called for more attention to agricultural productivity and land use.

Cuban Santería is a syncretic cult that emerged as a fusion of African traditions with Catholic beliefs brought by Spanish colonizers. It is deeply rooted in Cuban culture and has one of its main practices in divination. The religion is practiced through prayers, rites, spells, magical formulas, dances, sacrifices, and liturgies. Santeria has a widespread presence in Cuba, and its traditions are passed down through generations.

In addition to the Yoruba Cultural Association’s “Letter of the Year”, two other Santeria groups in Cuba and Miami are expected to issue their annual proclamations soon. This includes the independent association Commission of the Letter of the Year “Miguel Febles Padrón” and the Kola Ifá Ocha commission, whose predictions are eagerly awaited by believers and practitioners of this ancient religion.