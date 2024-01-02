Home » Cuban banks could issue Russian MIR cards
Cuban banks could issue Russian MIR cards

Cuban banks could issue Russian MIR cards

Russian and Cuban authorities are in discussions about the potential issuance of Russian MIR system magnetic cards in Cuba. The National Payment Card System of Russia (NSPK) is in talks with the Central Bank of Cuba (BCC) to authorize the issuance of MIR cards by banks in Cuba. According to NSPK head Vladimir Komlev, the two countries are discussing the possibility of starting to issue Mir cards in Cuba, with the goal of sharing standards, formats, and systems to facilitate the issuance of chip cards.

Komlev emphasized that Cuba is a priority for Russia, as the Cuban government aims to increase Russian tourism to the Caribbean nation. However, he noted that it is too early to confirm any specific plans, as international development often presents unforeseen challenges.

The discussions between the two countries come at a time when a Russian tourist recently shared her negative experience at a 5-star all-inclusive hotel in Varadero, Cuba. The tourist recounted the pressure to tip at the hotel, advising fellow Russian travelers to be prepared to tip generously in order to receive better treatment from hotel staff.

The potential issuance of MIR cards in Cuba and the recent experience shared by a Russian tourist highlight the growing ties between the two countries in the tourism and financial sectors.

