Cuban Driver Captured After Fleeing Scene of Traffic Accident Involving Father and Daughter

Havana – In a recent traffic accident in Havana, a Cuban driver who fled the scene after causing injuries to a father and his six-year-old daughter has been captured, according to authorities. The driver was apprehended shortly after fleeing, as reported by the Facebook page “Heroes in Blue in Cuba,” a space associated with the regime.

The accident, which took place at Vía Blanca and San Julio, occurred when a vehicle veered into oncoming traffic and collided with a motorcycle carrying the father and daughter. Recognizing the severity of the situation, the driver decided to leave the scene, leaving the injured victims in need of immediate medical attention.

However, thanks to the joint efforts of the community and the prompt response of the police and traffic officers, the driver was captured in less than two hours.

The incident gained attention on social media, with several users reporting the details of the accident. Witnesses describe the extent of the damage, with one stating that the car involved in the collision passed over the motorcycle, causing significant destruction.

Unfortunately, the official report does not provide an update on the current condition of the injured victims. The authorities have not disclosed any information regarding the status of the investigation or charges that the driver may face.

This incident highlights the importance of responsible driving and the need for assistance from the community in identifying perpetrators of hit-and-run accidents. The quick response from both the police and the public serves as a reminder of the collaborative efforts required to maintain road safety.

As the investigation continues, it is hoped that the injured father and daughter will receive the necessary medical care and support to aid in their recovery.

