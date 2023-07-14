Cuban Faces Four Years in Prison for “Offending and Discrediting” Ministry of the Interior on Facebook

Title: Cuban Faces Four-Year Prison Sentence for Facebook Post Criticizing Ministry of the Interior

Subtitle: Repression against Cuban citizens intensifies amid growing dissatisfaction with the government

[Location], [Date] – Leandro Pupo Garcés, a Cuban citizen, is facing the possibility of a four-year prison sentence for allegedly “offending and discrediting” the Ministry of the Interior (MININT) in a Facebook post. The request for imprisonment was made by the Popular Municipal Court of Banes, in Holguín, on the grounds that Pupo’s publication had a negative impact on the morale and reputation of the MININT.

According to the legal case presented by Pupo himself on social networks, State Security officials from the municipality of Banes reported the post, leading to the charges of Defamation of institutions and organizations, and of heroes and martyrs. The charges fall under article 270 of the Cuban Penal Code, which stipulates a punishment of two to five years of deprivation of liberty or a fine of five hundred to one thousand quotas, or both, for those found guilty of committing this offense.

The municipal prosecutor’s document specifies that Pupo should be sentenced to four years of deprivation of liberty, accompanied by correctional work with internment. Additionally, the prosecutor requests the deprivation of rights to vote and be elected, along with a prohibition on leaving the national territory.

The Facebook post in question, dated March of this year, criticized the MININT’s courses aimed at recruiting informers and suppressing Cuban citizens. Pupo expressed his frustration with the government’s restrictions on economic freedom and called for a change in policy to benefit the people.

The case of Pupo is not an isolated incident. The Cuban regime has increasingly targeted individuals who voice their opinions about political persecution, repression, and the economic crisis in the country. Glenda Corella Céspedes, a Cuban-Canadian tourist, was prevented from entering Cuba in March due to her critical posts on social media. Similarly, Midaisy Marrero Gil, a Cuban mother from Cienfuegos, was detained by Cuban police for publicly criticizing the government.

The stifling of dissent and the restriction of freedom of speech in Cuba have raised concerns among international observers. The Cuban government’s actions not only infringe upon basic human rights but also hinder progress towards an open and democratic society.

As the Cuban regime continues to crack down on dissent, it remains to be seen how these cases will be resolved and whether international pressure will help protect the rights of individuals to express their opinions freely in the country.

