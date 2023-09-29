Large Number of Patrol Cars Captured in Cuba’s Province of Ciego de Avila

A significant number of patrol cars were recently captured in the province of Ciego de Avila, Cuba. The Cuban Observatory of Human Rights shared a short video on Twitter showing two vehicle transport trucks loaded with seven patrol cars each, bringing the total to 14.

The trucks, accompanied by a motorized police agent, were stationed on the side of a road in Ciego de Avila, according to the source. The capture of these patrol cars has raised concerns among the public, leading to criticism of the Cuban government.

Internet users expressed their discontent, claiming that while the country lacks essential vehicles like ambulances and hearses, the authorities are investing in a large fleet of patrol cars. One Twitter user stated, “There are no ambulances, there are no hearses, but there are enough cars for the police to repress the people.” Another user mentioned that the government relies on repression to maintain power, strengthening its control amidst deficiencies and desperation.

This recent sighting of new patrol cars follows a similar incident a few weeks ago, where a batch of vehicles destined for tourist rentals in Cuba were captured. However, in neither case were the cars intended for public transportation or emergency services.

Previous announcements by Cuban authorities regarding the arrival of vehicles for tourist rentals, predominantly from the South Korean brand Hyundai, faced significant backlash. Criticism arose due to the importation of cars for tourism while the country suffered from a lack of ambulances and other essential means of transportation. As a result, the government stopped disseminating this information through official media channels.

Speculations surrounding the origins and destinations of these new vehicles have emerged, but the underlying sentiment remains the same: Indignation grows as the government continues to allocate resources to purchasing fleets of new cars, rather than addressing the pressing need for public transportation and emergency services.

Citizens are now demanding answers to the question, “When will the ambulances arrive?” As sightings of new vehicles persist, the frustrations among the public continue to mount. Despite varying perspectives and commercial details, the consensus remains that the government’s prioritization of patrol cars and vehicles for tourism over essential services is deeply disappointing.

