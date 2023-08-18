Home » Cuban Health Officials on Alert as Cholera Cases Increase in the Region
Cuba Maintains Active Surveillance on Cholera Cases, Following Increase in Haiti

The Cuban Ministry of Public Health has announced that it is closely monitoring the rise in cholera cases in the region, particularly in Haiti. The Guantanamero newspaper reported that special attention is being given to individuals entering Cuba from countries experiencing outbreaks.

Aimeé Blanco Chibás, the head of the Department of Communicable Diseases at the Provincial Center for Hygiene, Epidemiology, and Microbiology, explained that travelers are undergoing chemoprophylaxis, including a dose of doxycycline, as part of the international health control measures upon their arrival. Additionally, the basic health system conducts clinical surveillance for a period of two weeks.

To ensure a rapid response to outbreak control, hospitals now have access to a quick diagnostic test. Patients presenting at emergency rooms or referred from primary care with severe dehydration symptoms undergo this test according to the acute diarrheal diseases protocol.

Experts are advising individuals to seek medical attention in case of classic symptoms such as watery, liquid, and profuse diarrhea, vomiting, and fever.

Meanwhile, in Sancti Spíritus province, health authorities are urging residents to take appropriate measures to treat their drinking water and ensure food preservation. Escambray reports a surge in medical care for diarrhea in children, with 160 cases treated at the pediatric hospital in the main city during the second week of August.

Fortunately, the children did not exhibit severe symptoms, and tests indicated a viral cause for the diarrhea cases. The director of Hygiene, Epidemiology, and Microbiology attributed the increase to high temperatures, rainfall, and water quality issues.

To combat the situation, specialists are recommending proper management and treatment of drinking water, either through boiling or the use of hypochlorite. Water quality in Sancti Spíritus ranged between 41 and 81 percent during the period from August 1 to 15.

It is crucial for the public to take necessary precautions and adhere to the recommended health measures to prevent further spread of cholera and other diarrheal diseases. The Cuban Ministry of Public Health continues to monitor the situation closely and ensure the provision of appropriate medical care.

