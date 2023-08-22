Home » Cuban Hotel Group Implements Exclusive Electronic Payments, Discontinues Cash Transactions
World

Cuban Hotel Group Implements Exclusive Electronic Payments, Discontinues Cash Transactions

by admin
Cuban Hotel Group Implements Exclusive Electronic Payments, Discontinues Cash Transactions

Islazul Hotel Group Implements Exclusive Electronic Payments in Camagüey Province

The Islazul hotel group has made an important announcement regarding its payment methods. One of its branches located in the province will no longer accept cash payments for its services. This development was revealed by Islazul Camagüey, who communicated the news on Monday.

According to the official statement by Islazul Camagüey, starting immediately, the hotel group’s sales agency and all hotels in Camagüey will only accept exclusive electronic payments. Customers can make payments through POS for magnetic cards, as well as through the Transfermóvil and Enzona payment platforms for all products and services provided by the facilities.

This move follows the digitization of payments by several Cuban agencies since April 2022, which has garnered criticism from clients. Cubanacan, a travel agency, had previously announced the indefinite suspension of cash payments as a form of payment. The agency clarified that they will only accept payments made through the popular Cuban electronic platforms Enzona or Transfermóvil for reservations in Cuban pesos. For services sold in foreign currency, payments can be made using MLC magnetic cards.

The announcement reinforces the trend of electronic payments in Cuba. While cash payments will not disappear completely, the government is promoting the use of digital payment instruments alongside traditional cash transactions. The vice president of the Central Bank of Cuba highlighted that the bank’s objective is to stimulate the use of digital payment methods through electronic channels during a recent Round Table discussion.

However, this transition to electronic payments poses challenges for certain sectors such as tourism agencies, electricity companies, and service centers. These entities are starting to abandon cash payments altogether for all their services. Additionally, the recent 6% bonus offered by Cuban banks on certain transactions does not apply to the tourism sector.

See also  The water coffee cream has very few calories and is ready in a snap of your fingers: you'll love it!

Customers making purchases from abroad will still have the option to use VISA or Mastercard cards, which are accepted in Cuba and not linked to US banks.

This progressive shift towards electronic payments in Cuba reflects the country’s increasing embracement of digital technologies and financial systems. While some may find the transition challenging, the government believes it will ultimately provide greater convenience and efficiency for both businesses and consumers.

You may also like

announced the new season “Season of blood”, arriving...

KRONE The brand celebrates 50 years of the...

Serbian President Affirms Support for Ukraine’s Territorial Integrity

She Sounds claims the role of women in...

Leary, Mondo2000, and TESCREAL – Mondo 2000

Bus Crash in Mexico Leaves 16 Dead and...

Liberal Zionists hit rock bottom on faith that...

Georgia, review of her album Euphoric (2023)

Man Arrested for Attempted Sexual Abuse of his...

Japan: Government decides to release Fukushima water, spilling...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy