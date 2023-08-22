Cuban Hotel Group Implements Exclusive Electronic Payments, Discontinues Cash Transactions

Islazul Hotel Group Implements Exclusive Electronic Payments in Camagüey Province

The Islazul hotel group has made an important announcement regarding its payment methods. One of its branches located in the province will no longer accept cash payments for its services. This development was revealed by Islazul Camagüey, who communicated the news on Monday.

According to the official statement by Islazul Camagüey, starting immediately, the hotel group’s sales agency and all hotels in Camagüey will only accept exclusive electronic payments. Customers can make payments through POS for magnetic cards, as well as through the Transfermóvil and Enzona payment platforms for all products and services provided by the facilities.

This move follows the digitization of payments by several Cuban agencies since April 2022, which has garnered criticism from clients. Cubanacan, a travel agency, had previously announced the indefinite suspension of cash payments as a form of payment. The agency clarified that they will only accept payments made through the popular Cuban electronic platforms Enzona or Transfermóvil for reservations in Cuban pesos. For services sold in foreign currency, payments can be made using MLC magnetic cards.

The announcement reinforces the trend of electronic payments in Cuba. While cash payments will not disappear completely, the government is promoting the use of digital payment instruments alongside traditional cash transactions. The vice president of the Central Bank of Cuba highlighted that the bank’s objective is to stimulate the use of digital payment methods through electronic channels during a recent Round Table discussion.

However, this transition to electronic payments poses challenges for certain sectors such as tourism agencies, electricity companies, and service centers. These entities are starting to abandon cash payments altogether for all their services. Additionally, the recent 6% bonus offered by Cuban banks on certain transactions does not apply to the tourism sector.

Customers making purchases from abroad will still have the option to use VISA or Mastercard cards, which are accepted in Cuba and not linked to US banks.

This progressive shift towards electronic payments in Cuba reflects the country’s increasing embracement of digital technologies and financial systems. While some may find the transition challenging, the government believes it will ultimately provide greater convenience and efficiency for both businesses and consumers.

