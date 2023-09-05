Cuban Journalist and Broadcaster, Liuva Sarduy González, Passes Away at 45 due to Chronic Kidney Failure Complications

Sagua la Grande, Villa Clara – Liuva Sarduy González, a renowned journalist and broadcaster from Cuba, has sadly passed away at the age of 45. Sarduy, who was employed at the Sagua la Grande radio station, lost her battle with chronic kidney failure on Sunday. She had been receiving treatment at the Mártires del 9 de Abril Hospital when she suffered two cardiorespiratory arrests, ultimately leading to her untimely demise.

Having dedicated over 20 years of her life to journalism, Sarduy worked as a journalist at the radio station, covering a wide range of topics such as public health, sports, culture, and education. During her time there, she excelled in her career, becoming a qualified broadcaster and program director. Sarduy was also known for hosting the popular program “Among Colleagues,” which she co-hosted with other esteemed journalists from the radio house.

In a statement published on the CMES Radio Sagua website, a note expressed deep sorrow over the “insurmountable loss” of Sarduy. The note described her as an excellent colleague, professional, and a charming person. The radio station extended condolences to her family and friends during this difficult time.

The news of Sarduy’s passing has left her friends and colleagues devastated, who have taken to social media to express their grief and share heartfelt messages. Xiunelquis Fleites Torres posted on Facebook, “Today, Liuva Sarduy González, a friend, companion, and unconditional support to everyone, an exemplary mother, a neighbor – there are no words to describe her. All those who had the joy of knowing her are aware of the immense loss we have suffered.”

Another friend and colleague, Diana Guirola de la Fuente, shared a photo she had taken with Sarduy’s daughter and expressed her sadness regarding their friend’s untimely demise. The post on Radio Sagua’s page garnered numerous comments from users, showcasing the impact Sarduy had on her community.

Ana Brihanna Piñón sent her condolences and shared touching words, saying, “Your departure has left great pain. I will cherish all the good memories. Heaven will be celebrating because you never lacked joy! Fly high, my friend. Heaven gained an angel, and we will miss you dearly. Rest in peace.”

Maykel González Vivero, an independent journalist, remembered Sarduy’s career and the beginning of her journey at the radio station. He admired her perseverance throughout her 20 years as a journalist, stating, “Liuva was able to fulfill her dream of working on the radio in a town where opportunities for creative individuals were limited. She remained exemplary full-time.”

González Vivero emphasized Sarduy’s unfailing friendship and hoped that her ability to get along with everyone, regardless of disagreements and injustices, would be an inspiration to others.

The municipal funeral home of Sagua la Grande held a wake for Liuva Sarduy González, and her burial took place on Monday morning. Her passing is mourned by the Sagua la Grande community and the journalism industry as a whole. She will be remembered for her exceptional work, warm personality, and dedication to her craft. May she rest in peace.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

