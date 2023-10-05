Cuban Lineman Loses His Life in Tragic Accident

Cuban Lineman Loses Life in Work Accident

Villa Clara, Cuba – Tragedy struck on Tuesday when a lineman lost his life while on duty in the province of Villa Clara. The Minister of Energy and Mines, Vicente de la O Levy, took to social media to report the incident, describing it as a “fatal accident.”

The lineman, identified as Edelin Ernesto Giro, was on duty in the Santo Domingo municipality when the accident occurred. Minister De la O Levy expressed his deepest condolences to Giro’s family, friends, and co-workers.

The Villa Clara Electric Company released a statement on Wednesday providing further details about Giro’s career. They acknowledged his expertise, having more than 16 years of experience as a specialized lineman in Group VI. Giro had also participated in various contingents for electrical recovery in different provinces and was recognized as the best worker in his UEB. He held the status of Safe Man and was highly regarded by his colleagues.

The Facebook post by the Luz del Centro page, linked within the statement, received numerous comments expressing respect and grief for Giro’s loss. He was described as an excellent worker and an unconditional person. However, one comment highlighted the need for improved working equipment for electrical workers, as the current means of protection were deemed rudimentary.

Giro’s passing is a significant loss for the people of Villa Clara, the UBE, and the entire nation. His family, friends, and colleagues are mourning his death, as he was not only a dedicated worker but also considered part of their family.

As investigations into the accident continue, the incident serves as a reminder of the risks faced by electrical linemen in their line of duty. The tragedy also raises concerns about the need for improved safety measures and equipment for these professionals.

Our thoughts are with Edelin Ernesto Giro’s loved ones during this difficult time. May he rest in peace.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

