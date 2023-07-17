Cuban Migrants in Panama can Request Temporary Protection Permit for Two Years

Cubans in Irregular Situation in Panama to Request Temporary Protection Permit

Starting from July 17, Cubans who are in an irregular situation in Panama will have the opportunity to request a Temporary Protection Permit for a duration of two years. The objective of this permit is to provide protection to the irregular migrant population who are vulnerable and subjected to risks and dangers associated with migrant smuggling and human trafficking.

The National Migration Service (SNM) of Panama recently made the announcement regarding the new permit. As of Monday, all foreigners, regardless of nationality, who have been illegally staying in Panama for at least one year and do not have an ongoing immigration process, are eligible to apply for the Temporary Protection Permit.

According to the available information, the Panamanian government will grant the permit for a single non-extendable period of two years, individually for each applicant. Unfortunately, dependents will not be allowed to benefit from this instrument.

Under this permit, beneficiaries will have the opportunity to reside in Panama for a period of two years, while fulfilling their tax, social security, health, and legal obligations as required by their activities.

It is important to note that this permit is not an invitation to try to enter the country irregularly. It will only apply to migrants who were in an illegal situation in Panama at the time of the promulgation of the Executive Decree.

Migrants who wish to request the Temporary Protection Permit must appear in person before the National Immigration Service of Panama. This will enable them to complete the Single Immigration Registry in the event that their application is approved. Starting from July 17, appointments can be requested online through the website www.migracionpanama.gob.pa. However, it’s crucial to remember that the implementation of the application process and the user support for the Temporary Protection Permit will begin on August 1.

This new opportunity for Cubans in irregular situations in Panama comes as a relief, providing them with a temporary safeguard and protection from the risks and dangers associated with their status.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

