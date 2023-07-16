Cuban Ministry of Culture Dismisses President of ICAIC Amidst Controversy over Art Censorship

Title: Controversial Dismissal of President of ICAIC Prompts Outrage over Censorship in Cuban Art

Subtitle: The Cuban Ministry of Culture faces backlash for not addressing the serious issue of art censorship as Ramón Samada Suárez is dismissed as President of ICAIC.

CubitaNOW Newsroom ~ Sunday, July 16, 2023

The Cuban Ministry of Culture made a contentious announcement today regarding the dismissal of Ramón Samada Suárez, the President of ICAIC (the Cuban Institute of Cinematographic Art and Industry). This decision has caused widespread controversy as it fails to address the prevalent issue of art censorship that continues to plague the island.

Through a statement published on social media platforms, the Cuban government institution claimed that Samada’s departure was due to a “personal” request. However, this explanation has been met with skepticism, especially after the recent scandal surrounding the censorship of the documentary “Havana de Fito,” which resulted in a deep crisis within Cuban cultural institutions.

In the statement, the Board of Directors of ICAIC acknowledged Samada’s achievements over the past years and expressed gratitude for his work. The appointment of Susana Molina as the Vice President of ICAIC was also announced, with Molina assuming the role of acting president. Molina had previously served as the Director of the International Film and Television School, contributing positively to its development.

Additionally, Waldo Ramírez de la Ribera, a seasoned audiovisual producer, was appointed as the Director of EICTV (International Film and Television School). Ribera, a council member and founder of Television Serrana, will represent Cuba in Telesur and holds the position of First Vice President of the ICRT (Cuban Radio and Television Institute).

The limited comment section accompanying the Culture Ministry’s publication prevented public reactions. However, Cuban artist Sergio Benvenuto Solás, director of the Gibara International Film Festival, criticized the statement, urging authorities to respect the intelligence of the people.

Solás expressed that the claimed “personal request” holds no value when it comes to matters of such significance. He described the dismissal of Samada at this critical political juncture as an act of irresponsibility by the Ministry of Culture and the approving authorities. Solás highlighted Samada’s role in achieving the Fund and the Registry, emphasizing his importance in the realm of Cuban art. The decision to showcase Fito’s documentary, which garnered unanimous opposition from the union, further demonstrates the disrespect shown towards Samada.

The dismissal of Samada as President of ICAIC has reignited the debate surrounding art censorship in Cuba. It is widely believed that resolving this issue should extend beyond personnel changes within cultural institutions to effectively address the profound restrictions on artistic expression and creative freedom.

As the Cuban Ministry of Culture faces criticism over its handling of the censorship debacle, it remains to be seen how the appointment of Susana Molina and Waldo Ramírez de la Ribera will impact the future of ICAIC and the broader artistic landscape in Cuba.

