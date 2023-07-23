Cuban Mother Suffers Brutal Hammer Attack in Bolivia

Title: Woman Hospitalized After Brutal Hammer Attack by Ex-Partner in Bolivia

A Cuban mother, identified as 27-year-old Ayamey CN, has been left hospitalized with severe head injuries after a vicious hammer attack by her ex-partner in Bolivia. Local media reports confirm that the assault, which took place in the town of San José, occurred two weeks ago on a Sunday night.

Ayamey CN, who is also a mother of two children, was targeted by her ex-partner, 26-year-old bricklayer Juan Carlos Maldonado Cortés, whom she had been in a loving relationship with for over two years. The assailant mercilessly struck Ayamey’s head with a hammer, delivering at least six powerful blows before fleeing the scene.

Following the attack, Ayamey was rushed to a hospital in the capital city of Santa Cruz, where she underwent several surgeries due to a collapsed skull and other head and hand injuries inflicted during the assault. This heinous act came to light when the victim’s screams prompted her family, including her mother and her two minor children, to intervene. They discovered Ayamey covered in blood and in urgent need of medical help.

The incident has sparked outrage and a search by the National Police for Juan Carlos Maldonado Cortés. The incident occurred after an argument, reportedly sparked when the attacker arrived at Ayamey’s residence in a drunken state. The victim was asleep when she was suddenly ambushed and assaulted with the hammer.

Describing her ordeal, Ayamey revealed, “I woke up to the second blow that he gave me with the hammer. I had to crawl to the door to ask for help.”

The traumatizing incident had a profound impact on Ayamey’s children, who were witnesses to the brutal attack. Even the youngest child remains afraid to be in their mother’s presence. With a projected recovery time of at least 50 days, Ayamey will be disabled during her recuperation from the surgeries and injuries sustained in the assault. However, she is expected to survive.

Ayamey, her mother, and her two children arrived in Bolivia from Cuba four years ago and settled in the country, where she worked as a cashier. Over two years ago, she met the man who would eventually become her assailant. Initially charming and romantic, their relationship took a dark turn, culminating in the violent attack that almost claimed Ayamey’s life.

As the investigation continues, the victim and her family are hopeful that Juan Carlos Maldonado Cortés will be brought to justice for his attempted assassination.

