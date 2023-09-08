Cuban Municipality Struggles with Lack of ATMs and Cash Distribution Points

Almost two years after the Central Bank of Cuba established extra cash distribution points, the municipality of Vertientes in Camagüey is seeking to have a dozen of these points. Currently, only one extra box operates in Vertientes, located at the point of sale of liquefied gas. However, local authorities have proposed opening nine more in stores in the main city and surrounding communities. Vertientes has a population of approximately 50,000 inhabitants and is the second largest municipality in the country. However, it only has 4G coverage in the main city and 3G service in other communities. The lack of communication and transportation infrastructure in the municipality makes it difficult for people to access banking services. Currently, residents must travel to the two local banks or to the city of Camagüey to obtain cash. This involves a round trip of between 50 and 100 kilometers, depending on the location within the municipality. Additionally, the shortage of cash in the country makes it challenging to withdraw money. The extra cash service, established through a collaboration between a commercial bank, ETECSA, and correspondent agents, allows customers to make transfers to establishments through QR codes and receive cash in return. However, the service has faced challenges in implementation, including cash shortages and additional work for store employees. The lack of functional ATMs in many municipalities throughout Cuba further exacerbates the issue of limited access to banking services. Despite these challenges, the Central Bank of Cuba and local authorities continue to promote and expand the extra cash service as an alternative for those who require cash transactions.

