Cuban National Airline Recovers Iconic Tupolev 204 Aircraft After Years of Repairs

Cuban National Aviation Airline Recovers Iconic Aircraft After Years of Repairs

Havana, September 18 – In a momentous development, the Cuban national aviation airline has announced the recovery and return of its iconic Tupolev 204 aircraft to its hangar in Havana. The Russian-made twin-engine aircraft underwent extensive repairs over a period of seven years in its country of origin, Russia.

The restoration process faced numerous challenges, primarily due to a shortage of suitable parts. Officials attribute this shortage to the economic sanctions imposed on Cuba by the United States. However, in 2019, a significant breakthrough occurred when Cuba and Russia signed an agreement to conduct technical inspections on Russian aircraft in Russia. This agreement paved the way for the recovery and repair of the Tupolev 204.

Cubana de Aviación, the Cuban state airline, had a fleet comprising two Tupolev 204-100B, two Tupolev 204-100CE, and four Illuyshyn 96-300 aircraft. The returned Tupolev 204 had undergone a thorough technical review at the Spektr-Avia Technic maintenance center in Ulyanovsk Vostochny airport.

The aircraft, manufactured in December 2007 and now over 16 years old, made its way back to Cuba after making stops in Reykjavík, Iceland, and Gander, Canada. It is currently unclear which routes this plane will operate, but it is expected to fulfill its previous role of connecting Cuba to popular destinations such as Bogotá, Cancún, Caracas, Mexico City, Santo Domingo, and São Paulo/Guarulhos.

Cubana de Aviación is likely to provide further details regarding the resumption of these connections in the near future. The recovery of this iconic aircraft marks a significant milestone for the Cuban aviation industry and enhances the airline’s ability to serve its passengers efficiently and safely.