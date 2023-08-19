Cuban Parents Express Frustration with Uniform Sales System

Cuban Parents Express Frustration over Sale of School Uniforms

Cuban parents are already voicing their complaints about the difficulties they are facing in purchasing school uniforms for their children. The Ministry of Domestic Trade recently announced that the sale of uniforms would begin with two sets for preschool and 5th grade students, and one set for students in other initial grades, 7th grade, 10th grade, 1st year of polytechnic, and 1st year of pedagogical education.

However, many parents feel that the number of uniforms being provided is inadequate. One Cuban mother expressed her frustration, stating, “You lost face a long time ago. It’s a beautiful idea, but we are struggling to find uniforms because there are not enough available.”

Parents are also concerned about the possibility of schools imposing strict regulations regarding uniforms and specific colors of clothing. They argue that if the government cannot supply enough uniforms for all students, they should not expect the students to comply with uniform requirements. One parent from Centro Habana remarked, “They demand compliance with regulations but fail to provide uniforms. This situation is abusive. They restrict us, and then the uniforms mysteriously disappear. Is the blockade to blame for this as well?”

Another issue raised by parents is the mismatch in uniform distribution for different grade levels. A parent from Pinar del Río criticized the decision to provide uniforms for those starting 5th grade while neglecting those starting 4th grade. She argued that children starting 4th grade have outgrown their uniforms from three years ago and suggested that the distribution should have taken into account the students’ growth.

Parents are also concerned about the quality of the uniforms provided. A parent expressed her disappointment with the short shirts that her first-grade child received, stating, “The shirts are too short, and they come out of his shorts. It seems like they didn’t even consider the correct sizing. We need uniforms, teachers, and suitable learning conditions for our children.”

According to the Ministry of Domestic Trade, the sale of school uniforms began gradually on August 1, with availability in 13 territories and 105 municipalities across Cuba. However, some areas are still awaiting the arrival of uniforms. The ministry provided a detailed list of the areas where uniforms are currently being sold, including specific municipalities and regions.

Parents are calling for a resolution to the ongoing issues surrounding the sale and distribution of school uniforms. They believe that removing the uniforms altogether and allowing their children to wear regular street clothes would alleviate the stress on parents and teachers, and ensure that school regulations are met without any further complications.

As the school year approaches, Cuban parents are growing increasingly frustrated with the lack of adequate supplies and support from the government. They hope for a swift resolution to ensure that their children can begin their education in the best possible conditions.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

