Cuban Photographer Assassinated in Guantánamo Province: A Tragic Loss for the Community

A Cuban photographer, identified as Orlando, has been tragically assassinated in the Guantánamo province by alleged thieves who attempted to rob his home. The incident has shocked and saddened the local community, as Orlando was not only known for his photography skills but also for his efforts in keeping the Guantánamo population informed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cuban journalist Miguel Reyes Mendoza spoke out about the loss, stating, “Now, it was not his turn to leave, but he imposed the cruelty.” In a heartfelt Facebook post, Mendoza highlighted the valuable contribution Orlando made to his community.

According to eyewitness testimonies on Facebook, thieves broke into Orlando’s residence on Narciso López de Guantánamo street with the intention of stealing his safe. The police were promptly called to the scene, as neighbors reported the incident.

Sadly, this is not the first instance of violence targeting media professionals in Guantánamo. Just last April, David Alexis González Joseph, a renowned radio announcer from the radio station CMKS Guantanamo, was also assassinated. The culprits responsible for his murder were recently apprehended by authorities.

The confessed murderers of David Alexis González Joseph have been identified as Víctor Javier Rojas, Emmanuel Sojo Wong (both 20 years old), and Yordanis Guerra Richardson (26 years old), according to a statement from the Guantánamo Ministry of the Interior (MININT).

These murders are part of a disturbing trend of violence that has been surging in Cuba, an issue the regime has been reluctant to acknowledge. Despite widespread concern, President Miguel Díaz-Canel recently claimed that cases of gender violence in Cuba are isolated incidents. He reiterated the regime’s stance that citizen security remains one of the “achievements” of the revolution during a speech before the deputies of the National Assembly.

Díaz-Canel has also expressed suspicions of an “imperial effort” to create a climate of insecurity and citizen mistrust, which he believes aims to disrupt the “popular unity” in the country.

Orlando’s tragic death serves as a grim reminder of the dangers individuals face in Guantánamo and the urgent need for measures to address the rising violence. His community mourns the loss of a talented photographer and trusted source of information during these challenging times.

Updated [Date]: Authorities are currently investigating the assassination and have yet to make any arrests. The community continues to rally together, demanding justice for Orlando’s untimely death.

