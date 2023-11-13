Cuban Prime Minister Signs Agreements with Belarus to Address Dairy and Meat Shortages

Cuba and Belarus sign agreements to address dairy and meat shortage

During the recent visit of Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz to Belarus, agreements were signed to specifically address the lack of dairy and meat products on the island.

The collaboration between Cuban and Belarusian companies for the supply of raw materials for the production of dairy and meat products was highlighted during the visit. The Cuban Minister of the Food Industry, Manuel Sobrino Martínez, explained that Cuba is currently working with levels of milk powder to produce various products that help mitigate the shortage.

The deficit in milk production on the island has led the government to implement measures to guarantee the supply of essential products. Shortages last August forced milk and yogurt that were sold rationed for children’s consumption to be replaced with syrup, which contains harmful substances, according to global health organizations.

The shortage of dairy products has even affected emblematic places such as the Coppelia ice cream parlor, leading to the temporary closure of the establishment. In response, the governments of Cuba and Belarus have intensified their efforts to address the food crisis, with joint projects being explored in other areas such as pharmaceuticals and industry to diversify and strengthen the supply of essential products in Cuba.

In addition to the agreements in the dairy and meat sector, talks also included the possibility of assembling equipment in Cuba, carrying out capital repairs, and manufacturing spare parts in collaboration with the Belarusian MTZ tractor factory.

The volume of business between Cuba and Belarus has experienced notable growth, reflecting the importance of these collaborations in the midst of the food crisis. The parties are working quickly to materialize projects that benefit both nations and contribute to overcoming current challenges in the food supply in Cuba.

