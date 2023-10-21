Cuban Resident Found Dead in Sagebrush Municipality: Signs of Violent Crime

Cuban Resident Found Dead in Sagebrush Municipality with Signs of Violence

A Cuban resident in the municipality of Sagebrush, who had been missing since October 17, was found dead on Thursday afternoon with signs of violence, according to a source familiar with the case. The man, identified as Carlos Mestres López, was last seen on Tuesday morning when he left his home on his motorcycle.

The Cuban Institute for Freedom of Expression and Press (ICLEP) had issued a plea for help on social networks to locate Mestres López. Sadly, his body was found with signs of violence, indicating that he had been murdered. It is suspected that the motive behind the crime was robbery, as his motorcycle, clothes, and money were all missing.

A neighbor of the deceased, who asked to remain anonymous, shared, “The body appeared on Thursday afternoon. He had signs of violence; he was murdered. They killed him to steal his motorcycle, his clothes, and his money. I understand that there are no arrests.”

According to a source familiar with the victim, Mestres López was well-known in Artemisa and was involved in selling dollars, euros, and MLC (Moneda Libremente Convertible). The source revealed that the deceased was a wealthy individual, adding to the shock and concern surrounding his brutal murder.

The last known sighting of Mestres López was reported by a pedicab driver in the town of “Portugués,” as he was heading towards the “Abraham Lincoln” batey, where one of his brothers resides. María de los Ángeles Mestre García, the sister of the missing person, had expressed her concerns and sought help in finding her brother. She had mentioned that he was unresponsive to phone calls, raising alarms within the family.

Despite the circulating information and statements from witnesses, there has been no official confirmation of the crime reported in the media. This incident adds to the wave of violence that has been unleashed on the island in recent months.

The tragic death of Carlos Mestres López has left the community shocked and saddened, with many urging authorities to take swift action to apprehend the perpetrators responsible for this senseless act of violence.

