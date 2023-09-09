Home » Cuban Students Win Gold at Central American and Caribbean Chemistry Olympiad
Cuban Students Win Gold at Central American and Caribbean Chemistry Olympiad

Cuban Students Win Gold Medals in Central American and Caribbean Chemistry Olympiad

Diego Armando Martínez Ramírez and Royman Ramos Pérez, both from Cuba, emerged victorious in the Central American and Caribbean Chemistry Olympiad (Ocacq) held in El Salvador. The competition, which is considered the most important for pre-university students in the region, saw the participation of 22 students from Costa Rica, Cuba, Guatemala, Honduras, Panama, Venezuela, and El Salvador.

Diego and Royman, hailing from the central provinces of Villa Clara and Sancti Spíritus, respectively, showcased their exceptional skills in both theoretical and practical exams. Diego excelled in the theoretical exam, whereas Royman achieved the highest overall score in the competition.

Rafael Rodríguez, the head of the Cuban delegation and a professor at the University of Havana’s Faculty of Chemistry, expressed his satisfaction with his students’ performance and hailed it as a great result for Cuban education.

Diego expressed gratitude towards his chemistry teacher and coach, Agustín Plasencia Calero, who played a crucial role in his preparation. Plasencia has dedicated 41 years of his life to educating and training over 200 contestants.

The Central American and Caribbean Chemistry Olympiad aims to foster interest in the study of chemistry among young people in the region and prepare them for future, more challenging competitions. It is organized by the Young Talent Program of El Salvador.

Diego and Royman’s outstanding achievements in the competition further solidify Cuba’s reputation in the field of chemistry. The triumph not only reflects their individual excellence but also underscores the dedication of their teachers and the strong educational foundation in the country.

The competition’s success is a testament to the ongoing efforts to nurture and inspire young scientific minds in the region. It serves as a platform for talented students to showcase their abilities and aspire to greater heights in the field of chemistry.

