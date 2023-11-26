Cuban was sentenced to 10 years in prison after illegal departure in corrupt trial

Luis Yoilán Puebla Polanco, a young man from Havana, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after a failed attempt to illegally leave the country from Villa Clara. According to his mother, María Cristina Polanco Díaz, the trial was corrupt and unjust.

Puebla Polanco was accused by the authorities in Villa Clara of robbery with violence and intimidation, along with three other people. However, his mother insists that the accusations are false and that her son’s only intention was to leave the country illegally.

She explains, “None of the three who intended to leave stole anything, that was a business: you take me, I’ll pay you. Since the trip did not occur, they did not pay and the crime they invented depends on it.”

In protest against the unjust sentence, Puebla Polanco has declared a hunger strike at El Pre prison. In a letter to his mother, he wrote, “I have patiently waited all this time trusting in the justice of my country, in the justice of Villa Clara, which particularly has its own laws and does things its own way.”

Puebla Polanco states that his attempt to leave the country was for economic reasons and to provide a better future for his children. He denies any involvement in robbery or violence.

Despite his hunger strike, Puebla Polanco has been forced to visit the dining room as a method of torture by a prison guard known as Kiko. His mother has made numerous attempts to have her son’s case reviewed by the authorities, but so far, her efforts have been unsuccessful.

“I am against the hunger strike but it is my son’s decision and I have to respect it. That has me dead, he has me suffering; ‘I don’t sleep, I don’t live, thinking about that,'” says Polanco Díaz.

Puebla Polanco has been detained since October 31, 2022, and is still awaiting transfer to a Havana prison. His mother is determined to continue fighting for justice for her son, despite the challenges she faces.

