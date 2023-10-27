Cuban Woman Faces Prosecution for Running Illegal Exchange House

Cuban Woman Prosecuted for Running Illegal Currency Exchange House

Thursday, October 26, 2023

A Cuban woman is facing criminal charges in the province of Sancti Spíritus for operating an illegal exchange house (CADECA) in the central territory. According to official reports, the woman used her home to run the illicit exchange business, catering to self-employed workers and representatives of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in need of foreign currency.

Her house had transformed into a makeshift private bank, and she utilized social media platforms and messaging applications like WhatsApp to advertise her currency exchange services. “I sell and buy currency” posters were frequently posted online to attract customers.

Despite the strict banking regulations in the country, the woman circumvented these restrictions by possessing numerous magnetic cards. If she engaged in illegal financial activities, she would even clear out the odd ATM, leaving others in the queue empty-handed.

According to the newspaper Escambray, this operation was a highly profitable venture for the woman, as she could earn three pesos for every dollar or euro sold. On a typical working day, her income could exceed the average monthly salary of a Cuban several times over.

The Head of the Criminal Investigation Body in the province of Sancti Spíritus stated that legal proceedings have recently commenced against the woman. Evidence revealed that she facilitated currency purchases and sales within her home.

“The cash in national currency (CUP) was exchanged for freely convertible currency or vice versa,” they explained. “Investigations also determined that the suspect received assistance from third parties who regularly withdrew large sums of cash from ATMs, contributing to the depletion of CUP availability in these machines.”

The woman now faces prosecution for the crime of illegal trafficking of national currency, foreign currency, metals, and precious stones. The offense carries a penalty of imprisonment ranging from two to five years, a fine of 500 to 1,000 quotas, or both.

