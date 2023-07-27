Cuban Woman Shares Heartbreaking Testimony after Tragic Car Accident Claims Multiple Family Members

Title: Tragic Car Accident in Cuba Claims Lives of Several Family Members, Devastating Local Community

A devastating car accident occurred on Wednesday in Holy Spirit, Cuba, resulting in the loss of several family members. The incident took place when the vehicle they were traveling in fell from a bridge without railings into the Yayabo River, where it was subsequently carried away by the strong current. The heartbroken testimony of a Cuban woman named Saily Alba Álvarez, who lost her relatives in the accident, has left the local community in shock.

According to Saily, she received a call from her husband on the fateful evening, urging her to return home quickly as a major disaster had occurred. Upon arriving, she learned that her cousin Mari had been killed in the accident. However, the devastating news continued as neighbors clarified that it was not only Mari but the entire family. Saily described this as the worst moment of her life.

As the details unfolded, it was revealed that the family had gone to the Yayabo River in a truck. On their way back home, while crossing a small bridge between Yayabo and Las Tosas, the truck overturned, leading to the tragic incident. Among the victims were Marta, the wife of Saily’s uncle, Ale (Mari’s husband), and two children, Aldito and Keduar, who were cousins of Saily.

Saily shared the painful memory of Marta’s visit that morning, where they laughed, talked, and had coffee together. Little did she know that it would be their last interaction. Saily expressed her deep sorrow, particularly for her little cousin whom she had grown up with, emphasizing that grief cannot be fully described or measured.

Another Facebook post confirmed the identity of one of the deceased as Aldo Rodríguez, 16, a student at the Honorato del Castillo Cancio Pre-University, matching the victim mentioned by Saily.

Images posted on social media by residents of the area revealed the massive flooding of the Yayabo River on that unforgettable Wednesday, catching nearby residents by surprise.

The tragic incident took place in the town of Las Tosas, where a private truck carrying ten people attempted to cross the swollen river on an unsecured bridge. During the crossing, the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to veer off the road and be swept away by the raging waters, claiming the lives of four people, including two minors.

According to local sources, Aldo, one of the victims, drowned while trying to rescue his girlfriend. Fortunately, she managed to save herself and was admitted to the Sancti Spíritus Pediatric Hospital with injuries.

In response to the accident, two other minors who were also in the vehicle were taken to the Provincial Pediatric Hospital for observation, although they did not sustain any injuries.

The authorities have initiated an investigation into the tragic incident, aiming to determine the cause and prevent such accidents in the future.

In a separate and unrelated incident on the same day, a devastating accident occurred between San Antonio del Sur and Macambo in Guantanamo, claiming the life of a college student and injuring four others. These incidents add to the alarming surge in traffic accidents in Cuba this year, with over 3,620 registered incidents in the first five months alone, resulting in the tragic loss of 290 lives and leaving 2,807 people injured.

As the nation grapples with these heartbreaking incidents, authorities continue to work towards improving road safety measures and raising awareness to prevent further loss of life on Cuban roads.

