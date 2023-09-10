Cuban YouTuber Threatened and Interrogated by Regime for Religious Publications

Cuban YouTuber Iván Daniel Calás Navarro Summoned and Threatened by Regime for Religious Publications

The Cuban regime recently summoned and interrogated YouTuber Iván Daniel Calás Navarro, known for his religious publications, threatening him for his content and warning him about possible consequences if he criticized the government. The 20-year-old YouTuber, famous for his YouTube channel “Voz de Verdad” (Voice of Truth), was summoned to a police station in Havana, where he had an encounter with repressive agents.

During the interrogation, instead of succumbing to fear, Iván Daniel took the opportunity to preach the Gospel to the officers who were threatening him. He shared on his Facebook profile, “God was glorified! I was ‘warned’ not to use my voice against the authorities because I could ‘go to prison’. I preached the Gospel to them.”

Expressing his unwavering faith, the young YouTuber declared that he was willing to face any consequences that may come his way for speaking in the name of Christ and basing his content on the Bible. Despite being cited as a “citizen” by the agents, Iván Daniel made it clear that he was there as a Christian, a YouTuber, and a youth leader. He also noted that authorities were concerned about his influence on Cuban youth and his participation in Christian events.

At the end of the meeting, Iván Daniel refused to sign any documents or provide his telephone numbers, and he made no commitments to the Cuban authorities. His courageous testimony sheds light on the ongoing fight for freedom of religion and expression in Cuba, where individuals frequently face threats and repression for expressing their beliefs and opinions.

In his detailed account of the interrogation, Iván Daniel thanked everyone who has supported him in prayer, including his family, pastors, friends, institutions, and churches both inside and outside of Cuba. He recounted his encounter with the officers, where they warned him of the consequences he could face for expressing his views against the authorities. However, Iván Daniel boldly reminded them that he speaks of Christ and is willing to face whatever consequences may come his way. He emphasized that his commitment is to present himself approved to God, and will continue proclaiming the #VoiceOfTruth.

Despite fearing for his life, Iván Daniel remains resolute in his faith and trust in God. He believes that God is in control and stronger than the DSE (Department of State Security). Through his unwavering commitment to sharing the truth, Iván Daniel continues to inspire others and highlight the importance of freedom of religion and expression in Cuba.

This incident serves as a reminder of the challenges faced by those who dare to speak out against the Cuban regime, as they risk persecution and imprisonment. The international community must continue to support the fight for freedom of religion and expression in Cuba, and stand in solidarity with brave individuals like Iván Daniel who refuse to be silenced.

