Cubana de Aviación Cancels Flight to Nueva Gerona Due to Weather Conditions

**Cubana de Aviación Cancels Flights to Nueva Gerona Due to Adverse Weather Conditions**

Cubana de Aviación, the national airline of Cuba, announced on August 27th the cancellation of its flight bound for Nueva Gerona. This decision comes as a result of the expected adverse hydrometeorological conditions caused by a Tropical Depression currently affecting the western region of the country.

In a statement, the airline emphasized the highest priority they place on the safety of both passengers and crew. The cancellation was made to guarantee the well-being of those intending to travel to Nueva Gerona.

Passengers affected by this cancellation have been offered alternative options. They can choose to reschedule their flight without incurring any penalties, or receive a full refund of the cost of their airline ticket. Cubana de Aviación has assured passengers that updates on the reestablishment of flights to Nueva Gerona will be promptly communicated as soon as weather conditions permit safe operations.

Cubana de Aviación understands the inconvenience caused by this situation and apologizes to its customers. However, the airline reiterates its commitment to prioritize the safety and well-being of its passengers. It encourages affected passengers to contact the airline to discuss their flight rescheduling or refund options.

As the Tropical Depression continues to evolve, Cubana de Aviación will closely monitor the situation and provide further updates as necessary to keep their passengers informed. For more information, passengers are encouraged to contact Cubana de Aviación customer service or visit the airline’s official website.

To request a refund for a purchased ticket, customers can contact Cubana de Aviación through email at ventas_online@cubana.avianet.cu or by phone at +(53)78381039.

Cubana de Aviación expressed their gratitude for the understanding and cooperation of their customers in this exceptional situation.

