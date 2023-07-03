Title: Cubans Capture Massive Blue Shark on Havana’s Malecón Amidst Social Media Frenzy

Introduction:

A jaw-dropping scene unfolded on Havana’s Malecón as a group of Cubans successfully captured a massive blue shark, capturing the attention of social media users worldwide. The captured fish, which belongs to a pelagic species known for its vibrant blue color, was photographed surrounded by fascinated onlookers, securely bound by ropes. While the viral images have garnered significant online buzz, they have also sparked a debate surrounding the hunting of endangered marine species.

Capture on Social Media:

The captivating images, shared by user Dior Ruiz on Facebook, offered a rare glimpse into the unique circumstances. The post quickly gained traction, accumulating hundreds of comments from social media users expressing awe at the presence of such a magnificent creature along the Cuban coast. Meanwhile, others voiced their concerns regarding the hunting of endangered marine life.

Regime’s Response:

Cubadebate, the regime’s spokesperson, weighed in on the situation by referring to Decree-Law No. 31 “On animal welfare.” This legislation, formulated and approved in February 2021, prohibits various activities related to animal management, including the commercialization, transport, possession, capture, and reproduction of animals. The response from Cubadebate highlights the authorities’ commitment to animal welfare and conservation.

Shark Sightings in Cuban Waters:

While the recent capture may have surprised many, it is not an isolated incident. Reports indicate that shark sightings are becoming increasingly common along the Cuban coast. In June, a group of fishermen managed to capture a formidable tiger shark near Santa Cruz del Norte in the Mayabeque province. Tragically, in May, a young man lost his life in a bull shark attack off Puerto Escondido. Another teenager survived a shark attack in late March, highlighting the potential dangers lurking just a few kilometers from the coast near Majana, in Artemisa.

Cubans Raise Awareness:

These encounters with sharks have prompted Cubans around the world to advocate for the protection and preservation of marine ecosystems. The incidents serve as a reminder of the delicate balance between human activities and nature, urging individuals to play an active role in safeguarding endangered species.

Conclusion:

The capture of a magnificent blue shark on Havana’s Malecón has captivated social media users globally. The incident has given rise to discussions regarding the hunting of endangered marine species, prompting the regime to highlight existing regulatory measures. As shark sightings become more frequent along the Cuban coast, it is crucial for both authorities and individuals to prioritize the preservation of marine life and promote responsible interactions with these majestic creatures.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

