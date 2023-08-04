Cubans Express Frustration Over Rising Prices in MLC Stores

Cubans Protest Soaring Prices in MLC Stores

Cubans are expressing frustration and anger over the increasing prices at stores that exclusively accept MLC (Freely Convertible Currency). These stores, which predominantly carry imported goods, have become inaccessible to many Cubans due to the rising cost of the MLC.

Citizens have voiced their concerns about the lack of government intervention and leadership on this issue. “Our leaders do not speak of these prices. They are in a currency that is not paid to the people,” lamented a citizen. To acquire MLC currency, Cubans have to purchase dollars from the informal market, where the exchange rate currently exceeds 220 for a dollar. This makes it extremely costly for Cubans to purchase basic goods.

For instance, in the Business Center of Playa, Havana, the prices of essential items such as Presidente cheese, boneless chicken, lean meat, and beef are prohibitively high. A kilogram of Presidente cheese costs 12 MLC, whole boneless chicken is priced at 11.25 MLC, lean meat at 16.35 MLC, and beef at 12.25 MLC. The more affordable options are cream cheese at 4.60 MLC and whole chicken at 5.13 MLC.

Cubans have taken to social media to express their resentment towards these inflated prices. Many believe that the government disregards the well-being of its citizens. “That price is not seen in any store in the world,” commented a disgruntled Cuban. Others labelled the situation as “abusive” and accused the government of ignoring the issue. Some even compared the ruling class to corrupt gangsters and thieves who live comfortably while ordinary Cubans struggle to afford basic necessities.

The financial strain caused by the high prices has impacted the daily lives of many Cubans, making it difficult to afford essential items and even medicine. “With 1,663 pesos, what am I going to buy if I don’t have enough for medicine? How long will they cover the sun with a finger?” expressed a Cuban retiree.

Overall, the frustration and outcry over the soaring prices in MLC stores highlight the growing economic challenges faced by ordinary Cubans. As prices continue to rise, it remains to be seen how the government will address the concerns of its citizens and provide relief to a struggling population.

