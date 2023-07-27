Cuba’s Economic Prospects Dim as Prosperity Index Shows Worsening Rank

Title: Cuba Ranked Among the Worst Countries for Prosperity in New Legatum Index

The Legatum Institute from the United Kingdom has recently updated its Prosperity Index, revealing a worrying decline in Cuba’s overall prosperity. The island nation now holds the 104th position out of 167 countries, solidifying its place among the world‘s worst countries “to prosper” and envision a brighter future.

Compared to the previous year’s index, Cuba has fallen two places, indicating a worsening situation. This decline comes in the wake of an unprecedented wave of migration, during which over 300,000 individuals left the country. The study highlights “personal freedom, business conditions, and governance” as areas of particular concern for Cuba.

Economist Elías Amor Bravo commented that Cuba’s standing in terms of personal freedom is widely recognized as one of the worst in the world. Additionally, business conditions are also rated unfavorably, despite government efforts to open up the economy. The study emphasizes the importance of facilitating the establishment, competitiveness, and expansion of micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) as vital factors for overall prosperity.

Despite these bleak findings, Cuba does exhibit some positive attributes in the Prosperity Index. The country ranks favorably in aspects related to health and education. However, these achievements are overshadowed by the persistent deficiencies and ongoing crisis.

Notably, Latin America is the region experiencing the sharpest decline in prosperity over the last decade. Within Latin America, the worst nations to live in, according to the report, are Cuba, Honduras, Bolivia, Nicaragua, Venezuela, and Haiti. Chile stands out as the most prosperous country in the region, followed by Uruguay, Costa Rica, and Panama.

On a global scale, Denmark claimed the top spot as the world‘s most prosperous country, while South Sudan ranked as the poorest. Countries such as the United States and Spain, where many Cubans emigrate, placed in the “Top 25,” with the US securing the 19th position and Spain following closely at 24th.

The updated Legatum Prosperity Index underscores the need for Cuba to address critical areas, including personal freedoms, business conditions, and governance, in order to improve its overall prosperity and create a positive environment for its citizens.

